Ringing in the New Year on a chilly note

Overnight lows in the area are dropping well into the teens this morning, with wind chills down in the single digits or even below zero. We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures for your New Year’s Eve forecast, with highs reaching into the mid-40s, so not warm by any standard. We’re currently tracking a chance of snow in the southeastern portions of the area late tonight into tomorrow morning, with the possibility of a couple of inches in the heaviest impacted areas. That being said, most of the area is going to remain dry, however winds will stay calm. As we head into 2021, we’ll start the year on a dry note, with temperatures rising into the 50s-60s for our first week of the year.