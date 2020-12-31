Randall County Fire battled two structure fire on Cleveland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department crews battled a fire near the intersection of Cleveland street.
Approximately 10:16 a.m. Crews were dispatched about a two structure fire connected as one with heavy fire and smoke coming from the south structure.
Crews were able to limit damage to the north side of the residence, the south side did suffer significance damage.
The cause was found to be the property owners using a propane heater to thaw frozen water lines.
No injuries have been reported.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the incident.
