Officials report 6 new COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hereford reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.
This brings the total number of positive cases in the county since the pandemic to 2,401.
The report included no new recoveries or deaths.
At this time, officials are reporting 61 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
There are 42,428 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 877
Deaf Smith County: 2,401
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,513
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 589
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 15,129
Randall County: 13,919
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,927 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 835
Deaf Smith County: 2,285
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,441
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 556
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 13,253
Randall County: 11,755
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 366
There have also been 787 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 55
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 25
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 304
Randall County: 185
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 3000
Cimarron County: 101
Texas County: 2,926
There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 276
Cimarron: 96
Texas County: 2,767
There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 16
There are 6,024 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,001
Quay County: 331
Roosevelt County: 1,500
Union County: 192
There have been 84 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 45
Quay County: 7
Roosevelt County: 25
Union County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.