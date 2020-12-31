4 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported in Wheeler County

Wheeler County COVID Update (Source: Wheeler County)
By Bailie Myers | December 31, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 9:46 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported four new cases of COVID-19 today.

The report included three new recoveries in Wheeler County as well.

There are 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the county at this time.

There are 42,382 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 877

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,513

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 589

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,129

Randall County: 13,919

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,795 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 835

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,441

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 556

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,253

Randall County: 11,755

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 366

There have also been 782 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 25

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 304

Randall County: 185

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

There are 6,024 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,001

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,500

Union County: 192

There have been 84 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 45

Quay County: 7

Roosevelt County: 25

Union County: 7

