14 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 3:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The COVID-19 report for Dec. 30 shows three new cases in Dallam County and 11 in Hartley County.

The report also shows seven new recoveries in Dallam County and 10 in Hartley County.

There are now 878 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 838 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 31 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 595 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 563 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 23 active cases in Hartley County.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, December 31, 2020

There are 42,490 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 878

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,479

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 595

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,181

Randall County: 14,006

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 38,069 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 838

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,414

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 563

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,396

Randall County: 11,906

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 793 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 307

Randall County: 191

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 5,973 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,971

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,481

Union County: 190

There have been 81 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 45

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 23

Union County: 7

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

