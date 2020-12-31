New in Amarillo: Women-only fitness club, commercial gym and nutrition stop offer services to help community meet health resolutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the new year begins, three new health and fitness businesses are opening their doors just in time to help those hoping to get healthy in 2021.
Glute Club is a women’s only fitness club offering strength training classes that focus specifically on the lower body.
“We specialize in glutes, so if you’re looking for that new year, new booty... this is where its at,” said Jessica Lopez, fitness trainer and owner. “We’re just classes...not a commercial gym.”
Classes at the Glute Club are meant to be both a workout and a party.
Each class has a secial pump-up playlist and colorful lights so participants get lost in the fun and don’t even realize how many calories they’re burning.
The classes focus on building muscle and confidence.
Lopez began her mission to build women’s confidence by offering training sessions and classes from her own garage.
After much success, Lopez is opening her first store front next week, hoping to build a community of strong panhandle women who encourage one another.
“When I started doing these type of workouts, I felt so much more confident and just happier overall. I want all women to feel that,” said Lopez. ‘You should always feel strong and happy and just love what you’re doing. I just feel like, when you do something you never thought you could do, it empowers you and strengths all areas of your life.”
Glute Club is hosting their open house this Saturday, Jan. 2.
Visitors can take their first class for free.
Those who prefer a more traditional gym will have a new option when Tru Fit Athletic Club, a Texas fitness chain, opens its doors in Amarillo.
“We came to Amarillo to change lives. We haven’t had a location here so we’re excited to open,” said Dorian Ashby, sales manager at Tru Fit.
The new gym will feature over a million in exercise equipment.
The 53,000 square foot facility features a basketball court, cardio room, children’s club and other exercise spaces to meet all fitness needs.
Although a large gym, Tru Fit staff hopes to build a tight knit community where all members feel comfortable.
“We really pride ourselves on our customer service and the way we service our members,” said Ashby. “We’re there for them. We don’t just sign them up and say ‘alright you’re gone.’ We service them, we talk to them, we build that relationship and we maintain that.”
In addition to equipment, Tru Fit memberships include a variety of exercise classes, personal training classes, a kids’ club, tanning machines, and message beds.
Sign up costs only 5-dollars from now until Tru Fit’s grand opening, which is estimated to take place the third week of January.
Membership costs $22 a month.
At Reign Nutrition, they believe to lose weight you must be active and eat healthy. The nutrition club opened off Olsen Boulevard just in time for the New Year.
Selling meal replacement shakes and loaded energy teas, each drink is no more than 250 calories.
The owners are a husband and wife inspired by their six children.
“A lot of kids don’t realize how much of a part nutrition plays into their health and they’re not taught it at young enough age,” said Nigel Graves, co-owner of Reign Nutrition.
The couple says their beverages keep their kids energized and ready for sports practice, while helping them stay away from fast food.
“I’m the mom that’s got to get the kids to school, got to get them to sports, got to get something on the go. It’s easy to stop at fast food,” explained Keisha Graves, co-owner of Reign Nutrition. “But when were able to come here and we can get our shakes, or our teas... it makes it that much easier and I know exactly what’s going into my kids body.”
The owners wanted a place where not only adults could eat healthy, but a place offering treats for kids as well.
‘Here, everybody can come in as a family and enjoy everything.,” said Keisha Graves.
To do this, they produce fun and favorable drinks that kids will enjoy, as well as their parents.
“We have a tea called the Carol Baskin I made up. It’s orange on top, then red on top. We’ve got a lot of that kind of stuff that we do to make it fun,” said Nigel Graves.
