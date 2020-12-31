Doppler Dave Has Your New Year’s Forecast

Clouds are increasing ahead of a strong system that will give a glancing blow of wintry weather to our area tonight. Chilly temperatures in the 40s are in place on this last day of the year. Later tonight, snow will wrap around the strong system tracking just to our east and a few of our eastern counties will likely see some snow and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the eastern third of the Texas panhandle. Although some accumulations of a couple of inches may be possible, the heaviest snow will definitely be further east and south into Oklahoma and north Texas,. Anyone travelling east on I-40 or southeast on Hwy 287 should stay alert and listen for weather updates. Most of our area, including Amarillo, will miss out on the heavier snow and only a stray snow shower is expected.