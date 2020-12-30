6-year-old donates 28 “heart bags” to the homeless and she’s not stopping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Right before Christmas, Mackenzie Carignan started to collect donations to make what she calls “heart bags” for the homeless in Amarillo.
These are simply Ziploc bags with personal care items like toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo and some snacks.
“Where are we at right now?” asked Kodie McManus, Mackenzie’s mom, during an interview at a park.
“At 28, we were about to start with 25 but instead we got 28,” responded Mackenzie.
Mackenzie’s mother says the heart bags are part of Kenzie’s final project to get her girl scout journey badge.
“We talked about helping out the local animal shelters as well as helping a few neighborhood food pantries and the other ideas were actually actually still going to be doing with the troop as a whole, but this was her choice for her individual project,” said McManus
According to her mom, Mackenzie was able to complete some of the bags by using a gift card she got for Christmas.
When asked why she chose to do this, her answer was short but clear. “So I can help people in need,” said Mackenzie.
Mackenzie and her mom handed out the first bundle of bags at Amarillo Housing First.
“I think it might be the first time we have someone that’s six years old to put together something like this,” said Virginia Williams Trice, executive director of Amarillo Housing First. “They know to come here if they’re needing supplies but it’s nice to be able to hand them a bundle that has everything already put together for them and maybe include some bonus items that they didn’t expect to receive.”
Mackenzie’s mission is far from over, she wants to keep making bags until she reaches her big goal of 100.
To help the homeless during the colder nights, she asks for donations of pillows, blankets, winter hats and gloves, as well as some of the already mentioned items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, snacks, etc.)
