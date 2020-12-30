19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

Wheeler County COVID Update (Source: Wheeler County)
By Bailie Myers | December 30, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:10 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The report included three new recoveries.

At this time, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

There are 42,088 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 875

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,479

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 584

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,037

Randall County: 13,762

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,297 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 831

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,414

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 553

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,043

Randall County: 11,504

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 775 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 298

Randall County: 182

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 5,973 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,971

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,481

Union County: 190

There have been 81 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 45

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 23

Union County: 7

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

