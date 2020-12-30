More Amarillo residents now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -More Amarillons can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Amarillo Public Health Department received 10 thousand doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week and have set up a walk-in vaccination clinic at entrance three of the Civic Center.
Individuals who fall under the state’s 1b Phase, which includes those 65 years and older as well at 18 and over with chronic medical conditions are eligible to get it.
However, you cannot get the vaccine if you currently have COVID-19 or are in quarantine.
You also cannot be allergic to anything in the vaccine, have had a vaccine in the past two weeks, or had an monoclonal infusion within the last 90 days.
For those who do meet the requirements, once you arrive you will go through a screening process and will be asked to provide some information.
“Just basically demographic information and they put all that information in the in track system and that is a system where if your record information is lost or destroyed then we can pull that shot record up and provide that information to you,”said Casie Stoughton, director of the Amarillo Public Health Department.
Stoughton adds that this information also helps the state keep track of when to send the second dose of the vaccine.
After getting it, there is an area where you are must wait for 15 minutes.
“We just want to make sure there is no adverse reaction to the vaccine and if there are those usually happen within the first 15 minutes, so we can safely take care of someone,” said Stoughton
Stoughton said they are set up to administer 1,500 to 2,000 vaccines everyday and just today went over 2,000 people.
Because of the limited supply, health officials are recommending people check the AmarilloAlerts.com website to check on the vaccine availability before heading out.
The clinic is also continuing to vaccinate those in Phase1A which are health care workers.
It is also important to note that although the state website says Phase1B includes those 16 and over, the city is using the Moderna vaccine which is only licensed for those 18 and older.
The clinics hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
However, the clinic will be closed this Friday through the weekend to observe the holiday.
