How will we end the year?

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we’ve dried out the air in the majority of the region, meaning we’ve mostly missed out on any precip chances, as they’ve mainly been focused on the southern most reaches of the area. Thankfully winds from the front will be backing off as we head into the afternoon, and dry air will help us clear our skies, however highs will stay down in the 40s for most of the area. As we get ready to wrap up 2020, we have one last shot at some winter weather, as the low pressure that brought in all of our moisture will push north near our area, which could bring snow and/or wintry mix to the central and eastern portions of the area.