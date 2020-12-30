High Plains Food Bank expects to serve even more households in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank served more households this year due to the pandemic and now it is important they keep up with the demand as they are expecting to serve even more people in 2021.
The food bank exceed the goal of one million meals during the ‘Together We Can’ Food Drive.
The nonprofit was able to provide 1.3 million meals and raised a little under $257,000 at this year’s food drive.
Overall, the funds raised at this year’s food drive were one of the highest money donations they’ve collected compared to recent years.
In April, the food bank was serving around 8,700 households within their 29-county service area and quickly jumped to serving around 11,000 households with the ongoing pandemic.
“There is no such thing as raising too much food or money in this environment. This is something obviously that we’ve never seen in our area, nor the country or the world. But it’s also just an unprecedented time of that we’re able to step up and send more food out the door. And we’ve shown that we were able to do that in 2020,” said Zack Wilson, executive director at High Plains Food Bank.
They did not collect as much donated food they typically do, but those donations have been out for delivery since the beginning of December.
“There’s going to be some long-term economic impacts for this, and that means more folks that we’re going to serve, you know, in 2021 that we ever have before,” said Wilson.
Looking into the new year the organization will continue to work on meeting the increased need.
“Now we need to make sure that we’ve got enough drivers to drive those trucks, we need to have enough people in the warehouse to load the trucks. And so in 2021 we’re expecting that there will be some changes to help us increase our capacity to help as many people across the Texas Panhandle as we can,” said Tina Brohlin, director of development at the High Plains Food Bank.
In 2021 they will also focus on increasing the fresh produce and protein distribution to households since those are the food channels that took a hard hit in 2020.
If you’d like to support the High Plains Food Drive, you can donate online here.
If you’d like more information about the nonprofit, you can visit their website or Facebook page.
