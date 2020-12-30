Frigid temps!

Clear skies, light winds and very dry air will lead to very cold temps by Thursday morning. Lows for most of the area will easily drop into the teens with wind chill values down in the single digits and low teens. Plenty of sunshine will allow for temps to climb back into the mid 40s for most of the area with clear skies. We are still tracking a chance for snow in the far eastern and southeastern panhandle for Thursday night but all areas should be clear for Friday. Highs will rebound back into the 50s for the weekend.