Skies have been sunny today, but temperatures remained chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Under clear skies tonight we expect temps to plummet into the teens by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will also be quite cool with temperatures only warming into the mid 40s. Moisture will wrap around a strong system to our east tomorrow evening and will likely bring some snow to about the eastern third of the Texas panhandle tomorrow night.
Doppler Dave May Track Snow Into Eastern Counties For New Year’s Eve
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 12/30