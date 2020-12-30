DHDC rings in New Year with explosion experiments at ‘A Big Cheer for the New Year’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting ‘A Big Cheer for the New Year’ tomorrow. A mix between education and fun, the DHDC will ring in the new year with an explosion experiment every hour.
The event is not just for kids, but fun for all ages.
“Science is like magic, but real. So we want it to be fun and exciting, and sort of that secretive learning,” said Regina Ralston, Director of Advancement for DHDC. “I don’t care how old you are, watching something explode is a grand time. It’s a great way to bring in the New Year and celebrate something new and fun and get that science exposure in there without you even knowing.”
‘Big Cheer for the New Year’ will include admission to all exhibits, two take home activities and an explosion at the top of each hour.
All activities are included with the price of admission or free for members.
The Discovery Center believes the event provides a fun way for children and parents to learn about science, while getting some quality family time.
“We wanted kids, families, [and] parents to experience a safe, fun family environment where they are exposed to these moments of discovery, these ‘aha!’ moments, without even realizing it. It’s fun, it’s interactive, it’s engaging... learning can be fun and science can be entertaining,” continued Ralston.
In addition to the explosions, kids can also make confetti canons and new years headbands which they can take home and reuse.
“So we’ll have one activity in the morning form 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a different activity in the afternoon (from) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.,” explained Ralston. “They are hands on make and take activities so guests can make their own confetti popper that they can make and reuse, and put confetti everywhere, and the other ones are headbands celebrating the new year.”
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The discovery center is following COVID-19 safety protocols, including masks for adults and health screenings.
