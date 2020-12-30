Clovis completes allocation of cares funds for small business

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis provided local businesses with grant funding following a second round of grant applications for the New Mexico CARES Small Business Continuity Grant.
On Monday and Tuesday, the city was awarded a total of $4,260,000.00 from the State of New Mexico to assist businesses with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second round of applications commenced on December 4. As part of the second installment, the City awarded funds to 104 businesses, totaling $1,136,710.59 in CARES relief.
“I am glad the second round of funding assistance provided much needed help to local businesses,” advised Clovis Mayor Michael Morris, Wednesday. “As we provided checks to them earlier this week it was very clear that this funding assistance for Clovis’ small businesses was of great benefit.”
For a list of businesses who received funding in the second round, click here.
