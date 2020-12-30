City of Pampa reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 4:05 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 34 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional recoveries today.

The new cases brings the total confirmed cases to 1,513.

There have been 1,441 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

There are 42,371 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 875

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,513

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 584

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,129

Randall County: 13,919

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,785 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 831

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,441

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 553

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,253

Randall County: 11,755

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 782 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 25

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 304

Randall County: 185

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 5,973 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,971

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,481

Union County: 190

There have been 81 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 45

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 23

Union County: 7

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

