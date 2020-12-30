Candidate filing deadline coming up for Republican Drew Springer’s vacated state house seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The candidate filing deadline to fill a state house seat representing some of the Panhandle is January 4.
Republican Drew Springer vacated the seat after winning a state senate seat earlier this month
According to Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration of the election, early voting starts January 11 for the position that covers Childress, Collingsworth, Hall and Wheeler counties in the Panhandle.
The rest of the district stretches southeast to the Metroplex.
