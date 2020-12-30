Bushland coach defies the odds, winning championships despite disability

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - One high school coach has defied odds since he was pronounced completely deaf at the age of 3.
It could have been easy to give up on his dreams, but that is exactly the opposite of what Bushland’s new softball head coach has done the last 40 years, taking teams in five different sports to championships.
He credits all that success to one word he constantly encounters, no.
After every championship the 40 year coach wins, he thinks of everyone who told him he wouldn’t be a coach.
“The emotions just come out of crying because all of the doubters, all the no-sayers, I can take it and throw it at them and look at what I just did,” said Scott Tankersley, Bushland softball head coach.
That first doubter was his 7th grade teacher, who responded after he turned in a paper about what he wanted to be when he grew up.
“Deaf people cannot be a coach or a teacher, that they need to find a non people related job,” said Tankersley.
He also says many school districts would not give him a fair chance to interview for coaching positions.
“You don’t tell him no. He’ll come back on you and say ‘We’ll see about the no.’ He didn’t accept it,” said Ronnie Johnson, who coached wresting with Tankersley at Caprock High School for 10 years
“I embrace the challenge of the people that say I can’t do it, so find let’s find out,” said Tankersley.
Tankersley waited for a school that did not look at him for his disability, but for his passion.
After finding one in 1979, his career took off wining championships in girls in boys basketball, wrestling, cross country and runner up in baseball.
“He definitely ranks up there with some of the most successful coaches as far as a win loss record and also the impact he’s had in multiple sports,” said Josh Reynolds, who coached with Tankersley in numerous Bushland sports.
“He knows how to create champions, because he’s so inspirational, he knows how to motivate you, it doesn’t matter if you can teach the right moves, its if you’re able to motivate them to actually want to do their best,” said Hillary Samoya, who wrestled for Tankersley at Caprock High School.
Samoya and his other players say he has a unique way of motivating his players through sharing past life experiences.
“I use myself as an example and they would look at me, I’ve done this, I’ve been told no and I went ahead and did it. What’s your excuse? And then they look at him, and they’re like lets go ahead and do it,” said Tankersley.
“He just has a gift of connecting with people and building relationships and pushing them. He made me feel like I can do anything,” said Samoya.
“That’s one of his strengths, how well he can speak and tell a story and get kids going,” said Chris Allen, who coached Wrestling with Tankersley at Caprock High School.
“Talking about his experiences as a young person and the trials and tribulations, that he has been through and really saying, ‘Hey, your not alone in this, we’re here with you, I’m here with you,’ and really connecting with his students,” said Ali Allison, who’s son wrestled for Tankersley.
Allison knows directly how Tankersley motivated her son, on and off the wrestling mats.
Her son Gus grew up without a father and is deaf.
She says Tankersley took her son in and changed his life around.
“He saved my kids life, I’ll be very honest,” said Allison.
People say that’s just the type of person he is, he never hesitates to help.
“I know if I needed a shirt he had on him, he’d give it to me, that’s just the way it is,” said Johnson.
“If I did not have him as my dad, I would not be half the person I am today,” said Tiara Tankersley, Tankersley’s daughter.
Now, Tankersley’s next challenge will come in February, taking Bushland’s softball team to a state title in his first year as head coach.
He says it would be the most ideal time and place to retire in his career.
Knowing him, that won’t be until he wins another championship.
