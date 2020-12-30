APD needs help solving shooting involving almost 40 people this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police officers need help on a large fight involving 40 people where shots were fired in the crowd, according to officials.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Polk Street on a large fight involving around 40 people.
While officers were enroute, several more calls came in reporting the fight and that shots were being fired in the crowd.
When officers arrived, everyone was trying to get out of the area and get away from the incident.
Officers interviewed with witnesses and those involved and discovered that there were several people using their phones to video this incident.
If anyone who has video of this incident, or information to help solve this crime, call Violent crimes Detective at (806) 378-4084.
