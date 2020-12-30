Amarillo Venom star fights through disease with the help from students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the Champions Indoor Football League’s most athletic lineman has to fight through a giant obstacle if he wants to be on the field this season.
By day, Avery Wright teaches special needs students at Sam Houston Middle School, and by night, he trains to strike fear in opposing defenses for the upcoming arena football league.
In September, his preparation hit a pause as Wright was diagnosed with type two diabetes.
“I was scared, I was nervous, my body was changing, I couldn’t do stuff I used to be able too, just trying to get my body back,” said Avery Wright, offensive lineman for the Amarillo Venom.
Shortly after the diagnosis, Wright slowly started to gain significant weight and that affected him mentally.
“He was a little down on himself, he was kind of upset about it. I mean nobody wants to hear that, especially at a younger age. I kind of talked him through it, just letting him know it’s just another hurdle you have to get through, and these hurdles in life make you better in the end anyway,” said his trainer, David Van Voris.
Van Voris says it is going to be challenging to physically get back in season shape in such a short amount of time, and even harder mentally.
Patience is something Wright used to not have on the field, becoming frustrated very easily if something didn’t go the team’s way.
After starting his teaching career in September, he learned to take things a little slower.
“Working with the kids has allowed me to cool down and reflect on what I’m doing and take each step one at a time. Some of these children have disabilities and it takes time, that’s the whole key is just taking time with them, speaking to them, bringing everything down to a level that you would do in a normal classroom,” said Wright.
He transitioned that patience inside the classroom to his recovery process.
“I’m really proud of him, he’s responded really well, he’s been coming in every day with a good attitude,” said Van Voris.
His coach has also noticed teaching has made him a better leader of his teammates.
“Before he was on a different side, and now that he is in the classroom and spending time basically being that leadership role, he sees that leadership role real clear now,” said Julian Reese, head coach for the Amarillo Venom.
