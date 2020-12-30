Amarillo Public Health opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department opened vaccinations to those with chronic health conditions today.
This week, the health department vaccinated healthcare workers at a clinic operating out of the Amarillo Civic Center. Beginning today, those in the 1B category are eligible to visit the clinic for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination as well.
The category includes those 65 and older or over 18 years old with chronic health conditions such as chronic kidney disease, lung disease, heart disease, organ transplants or other chronic conditions.
“We have had 10,000 doses of vaccines shipped to us so far. We gave about 200 on Monday and about 500 on Tuesday,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health. “We’ve given quite a few this morning.”
The vaccine is being distributed at no cost through the walk-in clinic, and those with chronic health conditions are able to ‘self refer’ themselves. This means, no documentation is required to prove a chronic health condition.
“We don’t require proof, but we do ask that people be honest that they allow the vaccine to be available to those who really need it,” said Stoughton. “That would just be a self referral.”
The city is operating a website for vaccination updates, providing the up-to-date status of vaccine availability at the clinic. Those headed to the clinic may check the website before they arrive to ensure vaccinations are available.
The health department said patients are asked to provide basic information to the clinic so the staff can ensure a second dosage, which is required after 21 days, is set aside for each individual vaccinated.
Those eligible for the vaccination are asked to use Entrance 3 of the Civic Center, located at 401 S. Buchanan, for the walk-in clinic.
Immunizations are available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
In a public news conference, city health officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations in Amarillo are continuing to decline.
As of today, there are 117 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at BSA, 52 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Northwest Texas Hospital has 74 COVID-19 patients, 30 of which are in the ICU.
“That number is better than where we were, however we still have a fair number,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA. “I think the vaccine is our savior.”
Dr. Lamanteer encouraged those who receive the vaccination to continue to wear their mask and practice social distancing, as they are not immune before receiving their second dose and some may carry the virus although they are immune.
“It’s really a race to get our immune status better in this community,” said Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC. “These numbers are still way too high. The active cases that we see in the community translates into hospitalizations and those hospitalizations translate into death.”
Dr. Milton received his vaccination two weeks ago, and reported no adverse reactions.
Area hospitals continue to focus on vaccinating their staff and are not offering vaccinations to anyone else at this time.
During the news conference, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson encouraged everyone who was eligible to pursue vaccination.
“The biggest waste is any vaccine sitting on the shelf,” she said.
The city continues to operate a drive-thru testing center and free transportation is provided for those referred to the site.
Those in need of testing can call the health department at (806) 378-3095.
