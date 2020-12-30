Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for woman wanted for probation violation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a woman who is wanted on a probation violation for aggravated robbery.
51-year-old Jill Joann Oberbrockling is wanted for probation violation for aggravated robbery.
Oberbrockling is 5′0, 115lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Any information on her whereabouts, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
Call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a chance of a cash reward.
