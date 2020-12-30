Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 30 shows 249 new cases, 461 recoveries, 9 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 30, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 1:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,551 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 249 new cases, 461 recoveries and nine deaths.

The report shows six deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.

There are now 15,129 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,919 in Randall County.

25,008 people have recovered and 489 have died.

There are 38 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 22.89 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/30
Amarillo Update 12/30 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 42,337 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 875

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,479

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 584

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,129

Randall County: 13,919

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,758 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 831

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,414

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 553

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,253

Randall County: 11,755

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 784 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 304

Randall County: 185

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 5,973 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,971

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,481

Union County: 190

There have been 81 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 45

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 23

Union County: 7

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

