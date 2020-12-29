Wheeler County officials report 1 COVID-19 recovery

By Bailie Myers | December 29, 2020 at 9:47 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 9:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County officials reported one recovery from COVID-19 today.

At this time, there are 13 active cases in Wheeler County.

360 people have recovered and seven have died.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

There are 41,801 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 871

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,479

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 582

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,948

Randall County: 13,589

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 380

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 36,368 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 829

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,414

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 549

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,666

Randall County: 10,961

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 360

There have also been 768 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 294

Randall County: 179

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,312 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 295

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,916

There have been 3,083 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,711

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

There are 5,933 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,943

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,469

Union County: 190

There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 43

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 22

Union County: 7

