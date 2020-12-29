TTUHSC continues providing COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers only

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center continues to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers only.
According to the TTUHSC, state health officials have not yet opened the next phase of the program.
A spokesperson said they expect more word tomorrow at the weekly City of Amarillo COVID-19 news conference.
