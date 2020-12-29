Officials: Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Officials said 19-year-old Nathaniel Martinez is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martinez is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374.4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
