Non-profits help community say goodbye to 2020 with use of flames

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two non-profits are helping people say goodbye to one of the toughest years we’ve ever seen.
After ’24 hours in the canyon’ was canceled multiple times this year due to COVID-19, the Harrington Cancer Center was left with thousands of unused bibs, until they thought of a beneficial way to dispose of them.
Symbolize them as 2020 and let the community virtually burn them to the ground.
“There’s a lot of therapeutic value in writing something out and watching it go up into smoke,” said Ryan Parnell, director of the ‘24 Hours in the Canyon’ survivorship center.
“Everybody likes to burn stuff, that’s what we do at fourth of July right,” said Cody Snyder, PIO for the Amarillo Fire Department.
People will get a chance to write about their emotions of this year on the bibs and watch the Amarillo Fire Department safely burn them this New Year’s Eve.
“Hopefully burning some of the bad juju like I said earlier, hopefully that relieves some people in one way or another and makes them feel a little bit better and hopefully it gives them a fresh start in 2021,” said Snyder.
“Not only can they watch it, but they can contribute to it,” said Parnell.
The money raised will go towards bringing a new type of treatment to Amarillo that helps re-train the brain of recovered cancer patients.
“It’s huge, there’s really nothing like this anywhere in the country, most of the time the treatment for this is time and it does kind of go away a little bit increasingly with time but these classes are designed to help speed that process up and help them get better quicker,” said Parnell.
“Fireman are more than a 100 percent more likely to come down with some form of cancer than the general public, so everything we’re doing, were not only helping the general public, were potentially helping ourselves at some point,” said Snyder.
The other half of the money will go towards building a new training facility for the Amarillo Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.