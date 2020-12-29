New hope is on the way: Amarillo National Bank announces plan to offer 3rd round of PPP loans

“For instance, it only requires you to have a reduction of 25 percent of revenue from a period this year, over a period last year,” said Ware. “Plus, it limits the amount of employees to 300 or less, and if you already received a PPP loan in the past, the cap will be $2 million, if you haven’t receive it, it’ll be $10 million, and those are the things we know for a fact.”