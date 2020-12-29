Montford Unit Employee dies from COVID-19 complications

”Going above and beyond was second nature to Joe Landin,” said Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin. “An example of duty before self, he volunteered to go to the Beaumont area responding to the 2005 hurricanes and again in 2020. His companionship, sincerity and his empathy for others as well as his dedication to his children made him a pleasure to be around. He was greatly loved, respected and will be missed by all that knew him.”