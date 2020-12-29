Montford Unit Employee dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the death of another employee due to COVID-19 complications.
54-year-old Correctional Officer V Joe Landin served for 25 years with TDCJ’s Montford Unit in Lubbock.
According to TDCJ, Landin was admitted to a Lubbock hospital on December 14, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Landin was in ICU for several days, before he passed away on December 28.
Officer Landin leaves behind 2 sons,2 daughters and 7 grandchildren.
“Joe Landin had heart and dedication that were unmatched in TDCJ,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “His first thought was always how best to serve. The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the Landin family now. Officer Landin will always be remembered.”
”Going above and beyond was second nature to Joe Landin,” said Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin. “An example of duty before self, he volunteered to go to the Beaumont area responding to the 2005 hurricanes and again in 2020. His companionship, sincerity and his empathy for others as well as his dedication to his children made him a pleasure to be around. He was greatly loved, respected and will be missed by all that knew him.”
Officer Landin is the 30th employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice who has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
