Helping North Heights community prepare for Linen Service job opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy Company gave $15,000 to the Black Historical Cultural Center which will go towards programming and maintenance.
The money will specifically go to the career readiness program which focuses on preparing residents for the job opportunities at the Linen Service opening soon in the North Heights neighborhood.
“With career readiness of course you’ll have resume writing, you’ll have interviewing skills, we hope to partner with a couple of places in town if they need clothing and things like that, just to make sure that it’s a holistic thing that we go from the beginning to the end with them,” said Melodie Graves, president of the board of the Amarillo United Citizen Forum.
The career readiness program will start at the end of January.
They are still in the process of planning all their programming but will announce more information just after the New Year.
The money will also go to the maintenance around the building and restoring the museum that’s in front of the center.
They also have some electrical, plumbing and roofing issues they need to take care of in their building, so they’ve already started the maintenance with plans to have the center fully running at the beginning of this January.
“Well, it’s structurally sound but it’s fallen in disrepair. It looks like an eye-sore and so we’re going to make sure that we maintain it so we don’t run into problems down the line,” said Jay Parker, executive director of Black Historical Cultural Center.
Members believe it is important to support the organization so they can continue to provide necessary resources to the community, especially during the time of a pandemic.
“I think it’s important that we receive this grant, other grants that we’ve also received and grants that we will receive in the future; it’s a lot of growth that can happen over here in the North Heights area if we just have the money to create that growth. And so, I think it’s important that we become the funnel that’s allowing this money to be funneled into our community to make it better,” said Graves.
“It’s going to provide much needed resources in regards to job readiness, mentor-ship for our youth, as well as a place to come and gather, once the COVID eases up a little bit, if it ever does, we hope it does. And so, we want to maintain our status in the community by providing those needed resources here in the Heights,” said Parker.
The organization is thinking of starting an online GED program and they are also working on a mentor program.
Look out for more information on the programs mid-January if you or your family are in need of these services.
You can look on their Facebook for more information.
If you’d like to donate you can contact them directly at (806) 322-3676.
You can send checks or money orders to the center at 901 North Hayden in Amarillo, TX 79107.
