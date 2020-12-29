Childress grandmother and granddaughter receive COVID-19 vaccine together

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A resident at Childress Healthcare Center and her granddaughter received the COVID-19 vaccine together.
Kitty Caroline Stuart, a resident and a senior living center in Childress and her granddaughter, Amanda Self, the administrator for Childress Healthcare center, today received the COVID-19 vaccine together.
In addition to serving as the administrator of Childress Healthcare Center, Amanda has been Kitty’s responsible family member for the past three years.
“Granny was always present for all the major milestones in my life, and I’m beyond excited and proud to share this moment and receive this vaccine with her,” said Amanda Self. “This has been a very challenging period of time for all of our residents, their families and our employees, and we are grateful to take this first step on the path to brighter days.”
As Kitty’s granddaughter, this specific occasion was especially significant for Amanda.
Amanda was always close with her grandmother growing up, living just a house down from her grandmother on the same street.
The Childress Healthcare Center received doses of the Pfizer vaccinations through its participation in The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care.
The second round of the COVID-19 vaccination will be administered at the center in the next few weeks, in accordance with the health guidelines.
