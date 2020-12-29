Foggy & Wet Tuesday

Moisture funneled in from the Gulf of Mexico has led to foggy conditions this morning. We’ll see moisture chances likely in the form of very light rain through the mid-morning hours today, then we’ll get a short break this afternoon as clouds break slightly, allowing us to warm into the upper-50s. Going into this evening is where things get tricky. A line of weak thunderstorms in the central to southeastern portions of the area could form on the edge of an incoming front, then as air cools tonight, we could see snow and wintry mix chances work their way in, with higher chances across more of the area. Skies look to stay cloudy all the way through Wednesday and Thursday.