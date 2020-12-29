Curry County officials searching for suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Curry County on Christmas Eve.
Around 6:00 p.m., Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery near North Wheaton Street and Coyote Road.
The victims told deputies a person knocked on their door and asked to use their restroom. After they said no, the person pulled a handgun from his pocket and forced his way into the home.
Officials say the man assaulted the couple, stole cash and a piggy bank and drove away in the couple’s car.
The vehicle was found later in Clovis.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his mid-twenties, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a blue face mask and dark clothing.
If you have any information on this robbery or suspect, call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.
