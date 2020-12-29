City of Amarillo releases New Year’s Day holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will have a revised schedule for the New Year’s Day holiday.
City Hall will be closed on New Year’s Day.
The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will not be available on Friday, Jan. 1.
The schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department will be as follows: For residential routes, Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced Thursday. The Solid Waste Department will be closed on Friday. For commercial routes, Friday even-numbered routes will be serviced Thursday. Friday odd-numbered routes will be serviced Saturday. Landfill and brush sites will be closed on Friday.
Amarillo City Transit will operate a normal schedule on Thursday, Dec. 31 and be closed on Friday.
Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed on Friday and Saturday.
