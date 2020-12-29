2,715 cases, 80 recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 29, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 4:27 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Northwest Oklahoma County Health Department reported 2,715 cases and 80 recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

The report shows a total of 3,000 cases, 280 recoveries in Beaver, 101 cases, 96 recoveries in Cimarron, 2,926 cases and 2,767 recoveries in Texas county.

The number of deaths of OSDH COVID-19 District 1 cases are 78.

As of today, there are 883 active COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle counties

9,943 people in Oklahoma Panhandle counties have recovered from the virus.

There are 6,027 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3000

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,926

There have been 3,143 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,767

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

There are 42,069 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 875

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,479

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 584

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 15,037

Randall County: 13,762

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 380

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 37,294 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 831

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,414

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 553

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 13,043

Randall County: 11,504

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 360

There have also been 775 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 298

Randall County: 182

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 5,933 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,943

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,469

Union County: 190

There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 43

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 22

Union County: 7

