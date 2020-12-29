Another cold front

Thunderstorms will continue in the SE panhandle through the overnight hours and a strong cold front is moving in from the north. Northerly winds will increase behind the front and will be quite blustery for several hours. As temps drop into the mid to upper 20s we may see a few snow showers develop just about anywhere in the area. We will stay mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and the highs will stay very cool through the end of the week.