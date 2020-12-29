Amarillo Symphony to shift Live Season through 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the City’s continued restrictions on public attendence in its facilities, the Amarillo Symphony has decided to shift the January, February and March 2021 concerts to September, October, November 2021.
The live concert season will now run April, May, June, September, October, November 2021.
The current subscribers will retain their tickets and seats in the Globel-News Center for the performing Arts through November 2021, at no additional costs.
“I think there is a silver lining to waiting a bit longer for live concerts and enjoying digital musical experiences in the meantime. The Panhandle community will hear more music in the coming months from this distinguished orchestra and conductor than at any point in the past 96 years of the Symphony’s existence,” says Executive Director, Andrew Hay.
