Wet forecast

Our latest cold front has made for some chilly conditions but has also brought a chance for some moisture to the area. Rain will begin to develop across the region overnight with the best chance for freezing rain in the northern Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle and SW Kansas. Although any ice accumulations should be light there could still be slick areas by Tuesday morning. Most of the area will have a break in the weather for the afternoon hours but another round of thunderstorms is expected in the eastern panhandle with a slight chance for a wintry mix to develop around midnight for the central panhandles. A second cold front will keep temps in the 30s and 40s for the latter half of the week.