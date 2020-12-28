United Family begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in several pharmacies at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.
During the first phase of the vaccine rollout, the site will work with the community to immunize health care workers.
An appointment is required to receive the vaccine, and health care facilities can request a vaccine clinic for eligible employees here.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
You can view a map of locations providing the vaccine in Texas here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.