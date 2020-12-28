‘Risk is quite low and the benefit is enormous’: Pregnant woman should get COVID-19 vaccine

“We’ve had to live in a world of unknowns, and when you are living in that world, what you do is make educated guesses based on pharmacodynamics and other viruses that are very similar to the one we are seeing,” said Dr. Teresa Baker, co-director of the InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center “And that is what we are basing a very educated and thoughtful decision to recommend this vaccine to all pregnancy and breastfeeding moms.”