Potter County gets closer to starting construction of new district court building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During today’s regular session, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court voted four to zero in favor of approving a contract with Adolfson and Peterson Construction for construction of a new district court building.
The construction company recently presented the Commissioners’ Court with their final contract, which according to Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner was over their budget, but after some evaluation they were able to reduce the project’s total cost.
“They came back and tell me, they’re going to cut this, this and this and I said no, you’re not,” said Judge Nancy Tanner. “So, we started doing some more intricate details on things that people won’t notice like the doors. Instead of making the big solid doors, we’re going to stain them and so, it’s all going to look the same, it’s just going to be a little bit cheaper, where we save 2 million dollars.”
The total cost of the job was estimated at $54 million and is now $51 million.
Although the cuts will save taxpayer’s money, some county commissioners wanted to make sure this didn’t affect the quality of the new building.
“Our current district courts building was built around the mid-80s and that’s not long ago, and for a building to be that bad of shape after that short of time,” said Leon Church, county commissioner. “So, my warning was that whatever we do, we need to look at cost-cutting but let’s not have the same problem we have without current district court building.”
According to Judge Nancy Tanner, the cuts were only applied on details that won’t be perceived by the public.
The funding for the project is currently available through bonds that will be paid back by citizens over a 20-year period.
The new building plans to be five stories tall with approximately 150 thousand square feet of space.
“The holding sells for the criminals that come over to go on trial will be much better, much safer much bigger than the ones that we have,” said Judge Nancy Tanner. “Plus, there are going to be more of them so we want to have five courts, five district courts over there, the commissioners’ court will also be there. Everything that’s in that building right now it’s going to be in that building again.”
The current district courts building will be torn down and turned into a surface level parking lot that will be available not only for employees but also the public.
Construction will last two years and is expected to start January or February of next year.
