Pantex unveils 3 new emergency trucks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Pantex fire department unveiled three new emergency trucks being added to its growing fleet.
Each of the new trucks are specifically designed for different response capabilities.
They provide crews with reliable vehicles to put out fires, make rescues and mitigate hazardous material releases.
“Obviously the guys are super excited, we’ve been operating out of a truck that was from 92 and 86, so, these are replacement for those. So, as you guess, I mean, the updates, the drive ability, the compartments, everything, even the safety factors are a difference from what we did have. Obviously the dependability as well,” says Joshua Brown, captain of Pantex fire department.
The new vehicles will offer dependable response capabilities for years to come with reduced maintenance costs due to new design and parts availability.
The truck will also help Pantex fulfill their mutual aid agreement with nearby town and cities.
