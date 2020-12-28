Judge orders extending closure of Potter County buildings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Potter County Judge orders the closure of Potter County buildings and properties. according to the State of Texas.
On March 18, the Potter County Judge, declared a local state of disaster in all of Potter County as a result of the imminent potential for spread of an epidemic through infection caused by COVID-19.
As of this current date and the spread of the COVID-19 is continuing in Potter County, confirming the results of the hospitalization rate exceeding 30 percent hospital capacity in Potter County, the Judge ordered the closures of Potter County buildings and properties and extended as follows:
- All properties and buildings belonging to Potter County, including but not limited to those buildings and properties leased to third parties, shall remain closed to the public through January 15, 2021 subject to further order of the court.
The Potter County Judge has exceptions to the following:
- Tax Office: The Santa Fe Building, located at 900 S.Polk, may remain open to the public for the purpose of allowing access to the offices of the Potter County Tax Assessor Collector located on the first floor of the building.
- Courts: This order is not intended to prevent or interfere with any court performing any adjudicatory function.
This order is effective through January 15, 2021 subject to extension or earlier termination by further order of the Potter County Judge.
