Doppler Dave Is Tracking Moisture Headed Our Way

We are tracking some weather changes as a strong system approaches from the west. Increasing cloud cover will hold temperatures down in the 40s today as southerly winds begin to transport moisture into this region. By late tonight a cold rain is expected to spread across our area with the best chances in the morning hours tomorrow. For most of us, temperatures will stay just warm enough to result in a cold rain, but in the northern part of our area - generally north of the Canadian River, there may be a brief period of freezing rain. Although this should not be a major winter event, a few bridges may become icy late tonight and tomorrow morning in that area. The rain should be winding down late tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s as skies clear during the afternoon.