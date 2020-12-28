2 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wheeler County

Wheeler County COVID Update (Source: Wheeler County)
By Bailie Myers | December 28, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:20 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported two new recoveries from COVID-19 today.

The report included no new deaths or new cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

At this time, the county reports there are 14 active cases.

There are 41,603 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 859

Deaf Smith County: 2,355

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 567

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,890

Randall County: 13,507

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 380

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 35,909 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 806

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 535

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 12,489

Randall County: 10,748

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 359

There have also been 762 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 50

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 292

Randall County: 175

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,312 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 295

Cimarron County: 101

Texas County: 2,916

There have been 3,083 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 276

Cimarron: 96

Texas County: 2,711

There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 16

There are 5,919 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,935

Quay County: 331

Roosevelt County: 1,463

Union County: 190

There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 43

Quay County: 6

Roosevelt County: 22

Union County: 7

