Amazon plans to build warehouse in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amazon Services LLC filed an application for a tax abatement from the City of Amarillo for an Amazon facility estimated to cost about $100 million.
“So, included in the facility will be $70 million in improvements that will include a warehouse and $30 million worth of equipment to go into that warehouse. That consists of about 110 acres,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
The facility will be a 1,000,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center.
The new facility plans to be just inside the city limits on northeast side of Amarillo at 24th and Lakeview.
It is across loop 335 from the Centerport Business Park.
On January 26, the city of Amarillo will consider the tax abatement application from the three applicants.
“So Amazon Services LLC is the applicant along with, ET Amarillo LLC and Happy Horizons,” said Carter.
The applicants are Amazon.com Services LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (personal property and equipment); ET Amarillo, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (real property); and the property owner, Happy Horizons Properties LC, a Texas limited partnership.
Similarly, plans to build a 278,000 square foot Amazon warehouse in Lubbock are in the works as well.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.