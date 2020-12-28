Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 28 shows 140 new cases, 390 recoveries, 6 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 4,437 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 140 new cases, 390 recoveries and six deaths.
The report shows two deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.
There are now 14,948 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 13,589 in Randall County.
23,627 people have recovered and 473 have died.
There are 35 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 21.50 percent.
There are 41,743 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 859
Deaf Smith County: 2,355
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 567
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,948
Randall County: 13,589
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 380
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 36,299 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 806
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 535
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 12,666
Randall County: 10,961
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 359
There have also been 768 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 50
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 294
Randall County: 179
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,312 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 295
Cimarron County: 101
Texas County: 2,916
There have been 3,083 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 276
Cimarron: 96
Texas County: 2,711
There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 16
There are 5,919 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,935
Quay County: 331
Roosevelt County: 1,463
Union County: 190
There have been 78 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 43
Quay County: 6
Roosevelt County: 22
Union County: 7
