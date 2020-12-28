Moisture Chances Return

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing clouds, light winds, and lows in the lower 30s. Monday looks quite a bit cooler with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy SE winds. As of right now, the main precipitation window looks to be late Monday night technically early Tuesday morning. As of right now, it looks like precipitation will be a mix or rain & freezing rain. Showers & thunderstorms will favor the Southern zones while Northern zones will have a better chance at freezing rain. Precipitation should leave the area pretty quickly on Tuesday followed by gusty SW winds.