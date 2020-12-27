Firefighters respond to commercial building fire at 300 N. Taylor.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Plains Dairy on 300 N. Taylor around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
When crews entered the building they found a light amount of smoke and water spraying from one part of the building.
After investigating the scene, firefighters found evidence of a fire and a water line that had melted from the fire.
The water spraying was coming from the melted water line and was also what extinguished the fire.
There were no injuries, but it did cause an estimated 75,000 thousand dollar loss.
